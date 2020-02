Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac said on Tuesday its Emirati unit secured two contracts worth about $1.65 billion from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Petrofac Emirates will provide engineering and construction works for the Dalma gas development project, a part of the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession which is central to ADNOC’s objective of enabling gas self-sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)