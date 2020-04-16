Petrofac says Abu Dhabi National Oil Co ends $1.65 bln Dalma gas contracts

April 16 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac said on Thursday Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has terminated the $1.65-billion worth of contracts it had awarded to its Emirati unit for the Dalma gas development project.

The contract was awarded to Petrofac Emirates two months ago and Petrofac said on Thursday it was “committed to working” with state-owned ADNOC in the coming weeks to explore alternative options.

ADNOC had earlier said it would cut output as part of the OPEC+ deal.

Shares of the company, which have been battered since a bribery probe into dealings in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, were down 11% in morning trade. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)