FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Petrofac JV awarded $2 bln refinery contract in Oman
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 4, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Petrofac JV awarded $2 bln refinery contract in Oman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add a punctuation mark in paragraph 2)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said its 50:50 joint venture with Samsung Engineering was awarded a $2 billion contract from Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries in Oman.

The 47-month project includes engineering, procurement, construction, training and start-up operations for all utilities at Duqm, the Middle East-focused company said on Friday.

The refinery, which is part of Duqm Special Economic Zone, is being developed over 2,000 acres and is expected to have a capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day when completed.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.