Corrections News
September 19, 2019 / 12:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Petrofac to divest remaining stake in Mexico for up to $276 mln (Sept. 19)

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word “up to” in headline and first paragraph)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said it would sell its remaining 51% interest in its Mexico operations to Perenco (Oil & Gas) International Ltd for up to $276 million.

Petrofac said the sale includes the company’s Santuario, Magallanes and Arenque contracts and that it would use the proceeds to cut debt.

“This disposal reinforces our position as a capital-light business and represents further progress in our stated strategy to enhance returns,” Petrofac Chief Executive Officer Ayman Asfari said in a statement. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below