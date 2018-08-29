UK's Petrofac posts H1 loss vs year-earlier profit, wins $600 mln contract

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd reported a net loss in the first half compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by a more than $200 million expense related to the sale of some oil-producing assets.

Petrofac said separately it won a contract worth $600 million at Algerian state-owned company Sonatrach to provide engineering, procurement and construction services in the North African country.

Petrofac reported a net loss of $17 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $70 million a year earlier.