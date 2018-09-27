FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
September 27, 2018 / 11:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Petrogal to invest up to $1 bln per year in Brazil -CEO

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Petrogal, the Brazilian unit of Portugal’s Galp, plans to spend $800 million to $1 billion annually in the coming years in Brazil to develop its current assets and boost its stake offshore, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Miguel Pereira said the company wants to expand its presence in Brazil’s offshore pre-salt areas, where billions of barrels of oil are trapped under a thick layer of salt, especially in the Campos and Santos basins. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.