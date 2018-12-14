UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol expects 11 pct rise in 2019 group net profit

(Updates with quote, details)

LJUBLJANA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol expects its 2019 group net profit to rise to 96.7 million euros ($110 million) from an expected 86.9 million this year, mainly due to higher sales, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Sales are expected to rise to 5.6 billion euros from 4.5 billion seen in 2018, it said.

“In order to reach these ambitious goals Petrol will focus on optimisation of commercial and supporting business processes,” Petrol said.

It said risks to its targets included uncertain market conditions, a possible increase in road tax in Slovenia and higher costs due to higher wages after Slovenia on Thursday increased the minimum wage.

It said its number of filling stations is expected to rise to 515 by the end of 2019 from 498 seen at the end of this year.

Petrol operates stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo.