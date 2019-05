LJUBLJANA, May 17 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol said its group net profit rose to 18.2 million euros ($20.34 million) in the first three months of the year from 17.9 million a year before, due to higher sales.

Sales rose 19% to 1.36 billion euros, it added in a statement. ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Jan Harvey)