Petronas says involved in TransCanada's proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas said on Friday its Canadian unit Progress Energy is one of 11 shippers involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build the North Montney Mainline Extension pipeline.

TransCanada’s unit Nova Gas Transmission Ltd made an application to Canadian regulators to construct the North Montney Mainline Extension in British Columbia last year, Petronas said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

If the proposal is approved, Petronas would be able to deliver more gas from its North Montney assets in British Columbia to Nova Gas’ pipeline system, Petronas said.