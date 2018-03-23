FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 23, 2018 / 3:50 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Petronas says involved in TransCanada's proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas said on Friday its Canadian unit Progress Energy is one of 11 shippers involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build the North Montney Mainline Extension pipeline.

TransCanada’s unit Nova Gas Transmission Ltd made an application to Canadian regulators to construct the North Montney Mainline Extension in British Columbia last year, Petronas said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

If the proposal is approved, Petronas would be able to deliver more gas from its North Montney assets in British Columbia to Nova Gas’ pipeline system, Petronas said.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.