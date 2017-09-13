FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Petronas sets September crude price factor at $3.30/bbl
September 13, 2017

Malaysia's Petronas sets September crude price factor at $3.30/bbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Petronas has set the price factor for its Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) for September at $3.30 per barrel, the highest since April’s $3.50 level, the state oil firm said on Wednesday.

The September price is $0.35 per barrel higher than the August price factor.

Petronas changed its official selling price (OSP) mechanism from January 2017, basing its benchmark price on a basket of four Malaysian crude grades: Labuan, Miri Light, Kikeh and Kimanis. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Joseph Radford)

