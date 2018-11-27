Malaysia's Petronas posts 43 percent jump in quarterly profit

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas on Tuesday said its third-quarter profit jumped 43 percent, helped by higher revenue and oil prices.

Profit for the July-September quarter rose to 14.3 billion ringgit ($3.41 billion), up from 10.0 billion ringgit in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 19 percent to 63.9 billion ringgit in the quarter.

“The board expects the group’s performance to show an improvement compared to the previous financial year,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 4.1910 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Darren Schuettler)