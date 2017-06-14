FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Shareholders DE Shaw, M&G, Sothic say Petropavlovsk needs change
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 months ago

Shareholders DE Shaw, M&G, Sothic say Petropavlovsk needs change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders DE Shaw, M&G and Sothic said in a statement on Wednesday London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk's board needs an overhaul, but they have no intention of taking control of the company.

Shareholders, including M&G and Sothic, have put forward resolutions ahead of the company's annual general meeting next week aimed at replacing Chairman Peter Hambro, who set up the Russian-focused miner in 1994.

Three shareholder advisors - PIRC, Glass Lewis and ISS have all said they recommend opposing the changes.

But in a statement seen by Reuters, DE Shaw, M&G and Sothic said change was overdue.

"Petropavlovsk needs a board with strong, independent directors who can support and constructively challenge management on operational, financial and strategic issues in order to return value to shareholders," it said.

The three said they had no intention of taking control of Petropavlosk and were not acting under the influence of Russian conglomerate Renova, which has also demanded change. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Barbara Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.