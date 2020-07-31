Company News
July 31, 2020 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Pets At Home Q1 revenue hurt as pet owners make fewer visits to the vet

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “vet” revenue from “total” revenue in paragraph 2)

July 31 (Reuters) - Pets At Home posted a 1% fall in first-quarter revenue on Friday as a lockdown-driven jump in demand for supplies faded and pet-owners made fewer trips to the vet due to lockdown restrictions.

The British retailer said vet revenue was down 10.9% for the 16 weeks ended July 16, reflecting the impact of restrictions on permitted procedures during the early stages of the pandemic. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

