CORRECTED-Pets At Home Q1 revenue hurt as pet owners make fewer visits to the vet

July 31 (Reuters) - Pets At Home posted a 1% fall in first-quarter revenue on Friday as a lockdown-driven jump in demand for supplies faded and pet-owners made fewer trips to the vet due to lockdown restrictions.

The British retailer said vet revenue was down 10.9% for the 16 weeks ended July 16, reflecting the impact of restrictions on permitted procedures during the early stages of the pandemic.