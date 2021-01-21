Pets At Home backs annual profit forecast, Q3 rev jumps on demand surge

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group Plc maintained its annual profit forecast on Thursday, as it posted an 18% jump in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand for its accessories and veterinary services as more people adopted pets during lockdowns.

The company that owns brands, including Vets4Pets and The Groom Room, said revenue rose to 302 million pounds ($413.65 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, and reaffirmed its annual underlying pretax profit forecast of 77 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7301 pounds) (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)