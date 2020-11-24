Pets at Home points to strong Q3, flags virus uncertainty

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group said on Tuesday retail and veterinary operations continued to perform strongly in the current quarter, helped by sustained demand for dog food, cat litter and flea collars, but warned of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this stage, absent any escalation of restrictions, or other significant disruption to our operations, we now anticipate full-year underlying pre-tax profit to be in line with the prior year,” the company said. (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)