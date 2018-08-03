FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pets at Home posts higher quarterly like-for-like revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pet care company, Pets at Home Group Plc, said on Friday its quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 6.1 percent on strong demand for its pet products and grooming services.

The company, which also offers veterinary care and grooming services for pets, said revenue rose to 277.4 million pounds ($361.0 million), in the 16 weeks ended July 19, from 256.5 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7684 pounds Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

