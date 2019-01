Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pets at Home Group Plc reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly like-for-like revenue, as more customers bought its pet products and used its grooming services.

The company, which is restructuring to become a complete pet care company by combining its retail and vet businesses, said it was on track to achieve its full-year results forecast. (Reporting by Derek Francis and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)