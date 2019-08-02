Pets at Home sees slightly higher FY underlying profit

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British pet supplies retailer Pets at Home Group Plc said on Friday it expects full-year underlying profit to be slightly above current market expectations, as its retail outlets did more business and generated more cash.

The pet care company, which has had to rethink last year’s push into higher-margin veterinary services, said that underlying performance at its vet business was “in line” with its plans. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)