UK's Pets At Home sees FY profit ahead of expectations

By Reuters Staff

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pets At Home lifted its annual underlying pretax profit forecast on Friday, boosted by a better-than-expected performance over the last eight weeks across all categories.

The pet supplies retailer said it expects full-year underlying pretax profit of about 85 million pounds ($118.39 million), ahead of its previous outlook of at least 77 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7180 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

