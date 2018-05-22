Pets at Home full year profit falls 12 percent

May 22 (Reuters) - Profits fell at Britain’s biggest pet shop group Pets at Home Group Plc in the year ending March 29, the company said on Tuesday, citing a squeeze on its margins.

The company, which also offers veterinary care and grooming services for pets, said profit before tax for the year fell to 84.5 million pounds from 96.4 million pounds a year earlier, a fall of 12.3 percent.

Revenue rose by 7.8 percent to 898.9 million pounds from 834.2 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)