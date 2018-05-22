FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pets at Home full year profit falls 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Profits fell at Britain’s biggest pet shop group Pets at Home Group Plc in the year ending March 29, the company said on Tuesday, citing a squeeze on its margins.

The company, which also offers veterinary care and grooming services for pets, said profit before tax for the year fell to 84.5 million pounds from 96.4 million pounds a year earlier, a fall of 12.3 percent.

Revenue rose by 7.8 percent to 898.9 million pounds from 834.2 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.