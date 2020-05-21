Pets At Home sees weaker H1 profit as stockpiling demand eases

May 21 (Reuters) - Pets At Home said on Thursday it expects first-half pretax profit to be to be materially below last year as the coronavirus-driven jump in demand it saw in the final weeks of the fourth quarter has started to unwind.

The pet supplies retailer said underlying pretax profit rose 11% to 99.5 million pounds ($121.38 million) for the year ended March 26, as pet owners stocked up on food and basic medicines during a lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.