UK's Pets at Home Q1 revenue up on vet services demand
August 8, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 2 months ago

UK's Pets at Home Q1 revenue up on vet services demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group Plc said first-quarter revenue grew 5 percent on strong demand for its veterinary and pet grooming services.

The company, which operates from 439 stores located across the UK, said like-for-like revenue in the services division, made up of brands such as Vets4Pets and The Groom Room, rose 10 percent for the 16 weeks to July 20.

Revenue for the company rose 5 percent to 256.5 million pounds ($334.4 million)

The country’s largest pet shop chain said it was on track to open 10 superstores, 40-50 vet practices and 40-50 grooming salons this year. ($1 = 0.7669 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

