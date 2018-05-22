UPDATE 1-Pets at Home's lower margins drags full-year profit down 12 pct

(Adds further details, CEO quote)

May 22 (Reuters) - Profits fell at Britain’s biggest pet shop group Pets at Home Group Plc in the year ending March 29, the company said on Tuesday, citing a squeeze on its margins.

The company, which also offers veterinary care and grooming services for pets, said profit before tax fell to 84.5 million pounds from 96.4 million pounds a year earlier, a fall of 12.3 percent.

Margins fell to 51.7 percent from 54.2 percent a year ago, the company said, adding that it expects a further drop of 75 to 125 basis points in the coming year.

The company has been trying to stay competitive by cutting prices as its German rival Zooplus tries to wade in to the UK markets with its low-price model.

Last week, Zooplus said in its first-quarter results it is expanding its UK fulfilment centre area by three times to improve deliveries.

Pets at Home, which has 448 stores and 461 veterinary practices across the UK, said it would open 10 to 20 grooming salons and 20 to 25 vet practices during the year.

“The shortage of qualified vets in the UK remains an industry-wide problem, so we have chosen to slow our practice rollout,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Pritchard, who assumed office last month, said.

Comparable sales at it merchandise business, which sells pet food and accessories and specialist high-street stores such as Barkers and Whiskers ‘n Paws, rose 5 percent compared with just 0.8 percent last year.

Like-for-like revenue in the services division, made up of brands such as Vets4Pets and The Groom Room, grew 8.5 percent.

Overall revenue rose 7.8 percent to 898.9 million pounds from 834.2 million pounds a year ago.

The firm, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, said it expects low single digit profit growth in FY 2018-19.