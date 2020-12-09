Peugeot family raises stake in French carmaker PSA to 14.38%

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Peugeot is seen at the 33th Auto Zurich Car Show in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot family holding company FFP said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in French carmaker PSA by 2% to 14.38 percent%.

FFP also said in a statement it also holds 19.36% of PSA’s voting rights.

The holding company said its investment was part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a combined company to be called Stellantis.