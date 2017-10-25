FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PSA revenue up 31 pct on Opel acquisition and sales gain
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 25, 2017 / 5:48 AM / in 2 hours

PSA revenue up 31 pct on Opel acquisition and sales gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group said quarterly revenue rose by almost a third, as the Peugeot maker added Opel-Vauxhall sales numbers for the first time and increased deliveries in Europe and a rebounding Latin America.

Revenues rose 31 percent to 15 billion euros ($17.6 billion) in the third quarter from 11.4 billion a year earlier, Paris-based PSA said on Wednesday. Automotive division revenue at its existing Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands rose by a more modest 11.6 percent to 8.42 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8505 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.