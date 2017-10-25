PSA revenue up 31 pct on Opel acquisition and sales gain

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group said quarterly revenue rose by almost a third, as the Peugeot maker added Opel-Vauxhall sales numbers for the first time and increased deliveries in Europe and a rebounding Latin America.

Revenues rose 31 percent to 15 billion euros ($17.6 billion) in the third quarter from 11.4 billion a year earlier, Paris-based PSA said on Wednesday. Automotive division revenue at its existing Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands rose by a more modest 11.6 percent to 8.42 billion euros.