PSA revenue rises 7.8 percent on Opel purchase, pricing push

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group posted a 7.8 percent increase in quarterly revenue, buoyed by its acquisition of Opel-Vauxhall as well as strong sales of pricier Peugeot models.

Revenue rose to 15.43 billion euros ($17.58 billion) in the third quarter, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Wednesday. The result beat the 15.27 billion euros expected by analysts, based on a Inquiry Financial for Reuters. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Sarah White)