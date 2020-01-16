REFILE-PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10%, DS sole bright spot

(Fixes typo)

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group said on Thursday global sales fell 10% last year to 3.49 million units against a record 3.88 million in 2018 as it kept suffering from declining volumes in China and in the Middle East and Africa.

In its European home market, Paris-based PSA’s sales declined by 2.5 percent in 2019 to 3.11 million vehicles, its Opel-Vauxhall brand (-6.4%) accusing the steepest fall.

The DS brand was PSA’s only brand up last year, with an increase of sales of 17.4 percent at 62.512 units. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Matthias Blamont)