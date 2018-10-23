FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 23, 2018 / 4:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's property settlement firm PEXA IPO launched; $610 mln sought

Paulina Duran

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - An Australian consortium has kicked off the initial public offering of online property settlements company Property Exchange Australia (PEXA) , seeking to raise up to A$862 million ($610 million), managers of the float said on Tuesday.

Macquarie Capital and Morgan Stanley are managing the listing of the company for the consortium, which includes Macquarie Group, Australia’s four largest banks and a number of state governments, according to the statement.

A spokeswoman for PEXA confirmed an IPO had been launched but declined further comment.

The consortium is offering shares in the company at a price range of A$13.60 to A$15.80, the statement said. ($1 = 1.4160 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.