CORRECTED-Australia's CBA gets PEXA shareholders' OK to buy online property settlements firm

(Corrects company acronyms to CBA from CAB, to PEXA from APEX)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday its joint bid to buy Property Exchange Australia Limited (PEXA) has been accepted by shareholders holding a majority of the online property settlements firm’s shares.

The bid was made with Link Administration Holdings Ltd and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Inc.

PEXA, owned by Australia’s big banks and local governments, shelved its initial public offering due to market volatility last month, a source had told Reuters. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)