UPDATE 1-Australia's CBA says bid to buy property settlements firm PEXA advances

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday its joint bid to buy Property Exchange Australia Limited (PEXA) has been accepted by shareholders holding a majority of the online property settlements firm’s shares.

The bid was made with Link Administration Holdings Ltd and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Link Administration, in a separate statement, said the offer to acquire PEXA was made on Oct. 8, and that the consortium would pay an enterprise value of A$1.6 billion ($1.15 billion).

Subject to the level of final acceptances, Link Group’s interest in PEXA would increase from 19.8 percent to between 27 and 44 percent, it added.

PEXA, owned by Australia’s big banks and local governments, shelved its initial public offering due to market volatility last month, a source had told Reuters.

PEXA, was formed in 2010 out of a government-mandated project to deliver a national e-conveyancing system for Australia’s A$6.9 trillion property market, was seeking to raise as much as A$862 million ($621.59 million).

That could have been the country’s biggest listing for a software and internet services firm.