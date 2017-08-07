FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pfeiffer chairman resigns amid shareholder pressure
August 7, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-Pfeiffer chairman resigns amid shareholder pressure

2 Min Read

* Pfeiffer Vacuum says Michael Oltmanns resigns

* Busch Group had called for EGM to replace chairman

* Busch also wants special auditor to probe boards' conduct

* Pfeiffer says will consider EGM proposal (Adds chairman's resignation, comments on EGM)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum said on Monday its supervisory board chairman Michael Oltmanns was resigning, after its biggest shareholder called for a vote on his dismissal.

Oltmanns will step down on Oct. 25, Pfeiffer said in a statement.

Pfeiffer has been resisting efforts by its spurned suitor Busch Group to increase its influence on strategy after amassing just over 30 percent of the shares.

Earlier on Monday Busch demanded that Pfeiffer call an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to vote on the replacement of Oltmanns with family member Ayla Busch and of supervisory board member Wolfgang Lust with former Pfeiffer CEO Wolfgang Dondorf.

It also wants an EGM to vote on the appointment of a special auditor to look into the conduct of Pfeiffer's management and supervisory boards in connection with the takeover offer by Busch and Pfeiffer's recent acquisition of Nor-Cal Products.

Pfeiffer said it would consider Busch's proposal and call a meeting of shareholders if the legal requirements were met. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims, Greg Mahlich)

