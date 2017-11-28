FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK gives Pfizer world's first over-the-counter Viagra approval
Sections
Featured
Big bets on shale technology
Energy & Environment
Big bets on shale technology
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2017 / 3:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK gives Pfizer world's first over-the-counter Viagra approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer’s blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra has been given a green light for sale without a prescription in Britain, the first country to grant it over-the-counter status.

The U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday it was working on plans to launch the non-prescription version of the medicine in the UK in the spring of 2018.

The drug will only be available in pharmacies and its supply will depend on pharmacists’ assessment of its suitability for each individual. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.