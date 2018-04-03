FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 2:48 PM / in a day

CORRECTED-Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Pfizer is considering options with other drugmakers, not with P&G)

April 3 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in talks with Procter & Gamble Co P&G.N for a sale of the U.S. drugmaker’s consumer health business, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The companies were far apart on a price for the business, according to the report.

Pfizer is considering other options, including a joint venture with other drugmakers, CNBC said.

Pfizer and P&G could not be immediately reached for comment.

GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser and Johnson & Johnson have all exited from the bidding process, endangering an auction Pfizer hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

