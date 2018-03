March 21 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group said on Wednesday it ended discussions with Pfizer Inc over buying its consumer healthcare business.

“An acquisition for the whole Pfizer consumer health business did not fit our acquisition criteria and an acquisition of part of the business was not possible,” the company said. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)