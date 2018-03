March 12 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Monday it would buy Pfizer Inc’s experimental treatment for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia in a deal whose value could near $600 million.

Biogen said it would pay Pfizer $75 million upfront, up to $515 million in development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as royalties. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)