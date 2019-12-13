Pfizer's rare disease treatment wins EMA's positive recommendation

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday the European Medicines Agency granted the company a positive recommendation for approval of its treatment for a rare disorder that occurs in patients with cardiomyopathy.

The drug Vyndaqel is used to treat patients who suffer from a form of amyloidosis, which is a rare, progressive disease characterized by the abnormal buildup of amyloid deposits in the body’s organs and tissues. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)