Regulatory News - Americas
December 13, 2019 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pfizer's rare disease treatment wins EMA's positive recommendation

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday the European Medicines Agency granted the company a positive recommendation for approval of its treatment for a rare disorder that occurs in patients with cardiomyopathy.

The drug Vyndaqel is used to treat patients who suffer from a form of amyloidosis, which is a rare, progressive disease characterized by the abnormal buildup of amyloid deposits in the body’s organs and tissues. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

