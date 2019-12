Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc’s Xtandi to treat patients with a type of prostate cancer, the companies said on Monday.

The new approval is for patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, while the drug was earlier approved for non metastatic and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)