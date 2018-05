May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Pfizer Inc’s biosimilar of Amgen Inc’s anemia treatment Epogen.

The biosimilar, called Retacrit, was approved to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy, or use of AIDS medicine zidovudine in patients with an HIV infection. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)