May 30, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA approves Pfizer's Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Pfizer Inc’s drug Xeljanz to treat adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, making it the first oral drug to be approved for chronic use in such patients.

Xeljanz is already approved by the FDA to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease affecting the colon and causing recurrent flares of abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea.

More than 900,000 patients are affected with the disease in the United States, according to the FDA. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

