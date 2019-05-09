Australia's anti-trust watchdog gives go-ahead for GSK-Pfizer consumer healthcare deal

May 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Thursday it will not oppose GlaxoSmithKline’s deal to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business.
The two pharmaceutical giants said in December they would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture that would be 68 percent-owned by the GSK.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the transaction will not substantially lesson competition.
Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates