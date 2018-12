LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Pfizer Inc said they would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture with sales of 9.8 billion pounds ($12.7 billion), majority owned by the British company.

GSK said on Wednesday the deal laid the foundation for the creation of two new UK-based global companies focused on Pharmaceuticals/Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)