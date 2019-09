Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday Ian Read will retire as executive chairman at the end of this year, ending a four-decade association with the largest U.S. drugmaker.

Read served as the chief executive officer before handing over the reins to Albert Bourla last October.

Bourla will assume the additional role of chairman, the company said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)