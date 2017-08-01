FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer quarterly revenue slips 2 percent
August 1, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 14 days ago

Pfizer quarterly revenue slips 2 percent

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc reported a nearly 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by lower demand for its rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

Revenue fell to $12.9 billion from $13.15 billion in the second quarter.

Net income attributable to the largest U.S. drugmaker rose to $3.07 billion, or 51 cents per share, from $2.05 billion, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

