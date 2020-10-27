Pfizer CEO: may be a week between conclusive vaccine data, public notification

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that once it knows whether the vaccine candidate it is developing with Germany’s BioNTech SE works, it could be a week before it lets the public know, making it unlikely it will release data before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“In case of a conclusive readout, positive or negative, we will inform the public as soon as we complete the necessary administrative work, which we estimate to be completed within one week from the time we know,” Bourla said, speaking on a company conference call. Pfizer said earlier on Tuesday it was not yet ready to release data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)