Jan 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc forecast full-year revenue below estimates, after reporting a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue.

The company expects revenue of $52 billion to $54 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $54.25 billion.

Revenue rose to $13.98 billion from $13.703 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)