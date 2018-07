July 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by higher sales of its drugs, including breast cancer treatment Ibrance.

The U.S. drugmaker said net income rose to $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.07 billion, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $13.47 billion.