October 30, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pfizer third-quarter profit jumps 45 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc’s third-quarter profit rose nearly 45 percent, driven by lower tax rates and higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

The company said on Tuesday net income rose to $4.11 billion or 69 cents per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $2.84 billion or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue climbed to $13.30 billion from $13.17 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

