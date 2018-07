July 18 (Reuters) - An experimental drug developed by Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly and Co achieved its main goal of reducing pain in osteoarthritis patients in a late stage trial, the companies said on Wednesday.

The study showed that patients who received two doses of the drug, tanezumab, experienced a statistically significant improvement in pain and physical function, when compared with a placebo. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)