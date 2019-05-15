Pfizer's dermatitis treatment meets main goals of late-stage study

May 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s dermatitis treatment met the main goals in a late-study, testing the drug in patients aged 12 and older with moderate to severe form of the disease, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The study tested two doses of the drug, abrocitinib, in 387 patients with atopic dermatitis, the company said.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease characterized by inflammation of the skin and skin barrier defects.